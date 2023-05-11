TransPennine Express loses contract over poor service
TransPennine Express has lost its contract to run its service following customer complaints of poor service and cancelled trains.
The government has announced it will now run the rail service which covers the North of England and parts of Scotland.
There had been calls for its contract to be removed after poor levels of service over the past year.
Around one in six of its services were cancelled in March.
This was the highest rate in the UK.