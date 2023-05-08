Royal Mail boss expected to resign within weeks
- Published
The boss of the Royal Mail is expected to step down within weeks following a difficult two years in charge.
The BBC understands talks around Simon Thompson's exit are in the advanced stage, after he was accused of misleading MPs when he denied the firm tracked workers' productivity.
The chief executive has also presided over a long-running dispute over pay and conditions.
The Royal Mail said it would not "comment on speculation".
It is understood his departure could be announced as early as this week.
Sky News reported city sources as saying Mr Thompson, 56, had become "increasingly disillusioned" during the strike action with the Communication Workers Union.
It said an industry source claimed leaders of Royal Mail's parent company, International Distributions Services, also believed the business required fresh leadership following the period of unrest.
Last month, bosses of the Communication Workers Union recommended that postal workers accept a new pay deal, which would end the long-running feud with the Royal Mail. Union members will be balloted later this month.
The company has said a return to industrial action, which it said had cost it £200m in lost business already, could result in the postal service going into administration.
Mr Thompson's position within the company was weakened after he was recalled to give evidence to MPs in January, following "hundreds" of complaints about the accuracy of earlier testimony in which he denied that the firm tracked workers' productivity through their handheld computers.
MPs also questioned his denial that Royal Mail prioritised parcels.