RMT union votes to continue strike action
- Published
RMT members have backed fresh rail strikes, meaning industrial action could continue until November.
Rail workers employed by 14 train operating companies voted overwhelmingly for further action.
Almost 90% voted in favour on a turnout of 70%. Around 20,000 workers were eligible to take part in the ballot.
It means the union can call further strikes, unless the long-running dispute over pay, jobs and working conditions is resolved.
RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said the vote was a "de-facto referendum on the dispute", and called on the employers to get back around the table.
It is the third time in a row that railway workers have voted in favour of strike action since May last year.
The RMT's separate dispute with Network Rail ended in March, when maintenance and signalling staff accepted a deal.
But hopes of a breakthrough in the union's standoff with the train companies were dashed last Thursday, when the union rejected the Rail Delivery Group's (RDG) latest proposals and announced a strike on Saturday 13 May - the date of the Eurovision final in Liverpool.
The government, which dictates how much money is available for negotiations, described that offer as "best and final".
Last week, the train driver's union Aslef said its members would strike on 12 and 31 May and 3 June, the day of the FA Cup final.
Back in January, its general secretary told the BBC train drivers were "in this for the long haul" and the dispute could escalate.
