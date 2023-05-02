BP reports stronger than expected profits
Oil and gas giant BP has reported stronger than expected profits for the first three months of the year.
It posted profits of $5bn (£4bn), which was down from $6.2bn in the same period last year but more than the $4.3bn that had been forecast by analysts.
Bumper profits from energy firms have led to calls for them to pay more tax with households facing high bills.
BP has also faced criticism after it cut back its target to reduce emissions by the end of the decade.