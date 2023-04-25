Anger as fans miss out on Coronation concert tickets
- Published
Fans who applied to attend the Coronation Concert have been left disappointed after thinking they had been picked to go, only to find out the tickets had already gone.
Thousands posted angry messages on Twitter after receiving an email congratulating them on being chosen.
In reality, recipients were only sent a link to access the final set of tickets on a first come, first serve basis.
Many found the tickets had gone when they clicked through.
The Coronation Concert will be held in the ground of Windsor Castle on 7 May. Take That, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie will be performing.
Ticketmaster, which organised the ballot, said there had already been two previous rounds of the ballot and only the final tickets were released on a first come, first served basis.
A Ticketmaster spokeswoman told the BBC: "Final standing tickets for the Coronation Concert were released today on a first come, first served basis and, unsurprisingly, sold out very fast."
But fans reacted angrily on Twitter, saying that the email they received was far from clear.
One tweeted: "I received an email from Ticketmaster this morning congratulating me on successfully being allocated 2 tickets following the ballot. It stated I have until 12:00 27 April to claim before they get released. I was obviously delighted, clicked the link to claim.
"Ticketmaster then seemed to fail and has since displayed an ongoing message: 'Tickets are currently unavailable from Ticketmaster. We're unable to find tickets right now, please try again later.'"
Another tweeted: "What a shambles. Received email to say I'd been successful in the ballot... Click the link and it says sold out!"