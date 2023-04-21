CBI suspends key activities after rape and sex assault allegations
The CBI says it is suspending key activities until June after a number of firms quit the business group following allegations of rape and sexual assault.
Dozens of firms have announced that they are leaving the group or pausing their membership after new allegations about misconduct at the organisation.
A second woman claimed she was raped by CBI colleagues in a Guardian article on Friday.
The CBI said it "shares the shock and revulsion" at the alleged events.
In a statement, the CBI board said: "We want to properly understand from our colleagues, members, experts and stakeholders how they envisage our future role and purpose.
"As a result, we have taken the difficult but necessary decision to suspend all policy and membership activity until an extraordinary general meeting in June.
"At the EGM we will put forward proposals for a refocused CBI to our membership for them to decide on the future role and purpose of the organisation.
"This work and the cultural reform will be the entire and urgent focus of the organisation over the coming weeks."