Business group CBI reports new 'criminal offence' to police
Business group giant the CBI says it has handed over additional information about what it describes as a serious criminal offence to the police.
The City of London police is already investigating claims a woman was raped at a CBI summer party in 2019.
The BBC understands that the "additional information" relates to a new allegation.
The CBI has been engulfed in a crisis over a range of allegations including sexual harassment and misconduct.
The lobby group said: "Late yesterday afternoon the CBI was made aware of additional information relating to a report of a serious criminal offence.
"We have passed that information immediately to the police, with whom we are liaising closely and who have asked us not to comment further on potentially criminal matters".
The BBC has contacted the City of London police for comment.
The CBI also said it was expecting the results of an investigation into the allegations by the law firm Fox Williams "imminently".
"The board will be communicating its response to this and other steps we are taking to bring about the wider change that is needed early next week."
The original allegations emerged after the Guardian reported that more than a dozen woman claimed they had been subject to various forms of sexual misconduct at the CBI.
The CBI has since suspended three employeeswhile the investigation took place.
Separately, the lobby group fired its director general Tony Danker in April following complaints of workplace misconduct against him.
Mr Danker admitted to the BBC that he had made some staff feel "very uncomfortable", adding: "I apologise for that."
However, he said that his "reputation has been totally destroyed" because his name had been wrongly associated with separate claims including of serious sexual assault that were made at the CBI before he joined.
He said that his dismissal letter had set out four reasons for firing him and added he was considering legal action against the CBI.
But Brian McBride, president of the CBI, told the BBC that Mr Danker's description of events was "selective" and he was free to seek "redress" if he felt unfairly treated.
He claimed that Mr Danker had been sacked on strong legal grounds.