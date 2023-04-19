Tesla says prices will continue to "evolve"
Tesla says it has no plans to stabilise the prices of its popular electric vehicles, despite repeated price cuts denting its profits.
The car company led by billionaire Elon Musk is grappling with the impact of increased competition and higher borrowing costs on buyers.
It has responded to the pressures by slashing prices repeatedly this year.
It warned investors on Wednesday that product pricing would continue to "evolve, upwards or downwards".
"We're not 'starting a price war', we're just lowering prices to enable affordability at scale," Mr Musk wrote on his social media platform, Twitter, earlier this month.
Tesla said overall revenue in the first three months of the year rose to $23.3bn (£18.4bn), up 24% from a year ago, as car sales increased.
But profit in the same period dropped 24% from a year earlier, to $2.5bn (£2bn).
Tesla, which stands out among electric carmakers for its profitability, told investors that over the long term profits would remain strong, noting that the "lifetime value" of its cars could be boosted by ongoing payments for service, super charging and other features.
"We continue to believe that our operating margin will remain among the highest in the industry," it said in a quarterly financial update.
Tesla bucked a wider decline in car sales last year, helped by booming interest in electric vehicles.
But its market share has shown signs of eroding, as rivals launch electric vehicles of their own.
Meanwhile Tesla deliveries have lagged the firm's output, which has increased dramatically since last year, stoking speculation that demand may be weaker than it had hoped. The company blamed the mismatch on slower deliveries of vehicles.
But the company said that price cuts will help keep customers coming - though the sudden decreases in price led to outcry from some customers earlier this year who had paid more.
The firm delivered nearly 423,000 cars in the three months to March. That was up 36% from last year but only 4% more than in the prior quarter.