Netflix ends DVD rentals in end of era
Netflix is shutting down the mail order DVD service that launched the company, one of a series of changes as the streaming giant enters a new era.
The firm, which upended the entertainment industry as it moved from DVDs to streaming, is now struggling to reignite growth.
As it tries to boost subscribers, the firm has cracked down on password sharing in some countries.
It plans to launch those measures more widely, including in the US, by July.
The company also introduced an advertisement supported, less expensive streaming option last year and cut prices in 116 countries in the three months to March.
Despite the moves, the company added just 1.75 million paid memberships in those three months.
Paolo Pescatore, analyst at PP Foresight, called the performance "mixed".
"The quarter raises more questions than answers," he said.
Streaming wars
California-based Netflix has come a long way since it started shipping DVDs to customers in 1998.
It is now a global behemoth with more than 232 million subscribers around the world.
But as competition intensifies, its dominance in the streaming industry has started to wane, leaving it hunting for new ways to drive growth.
In a letter to investors, Netflix said it was pleased with how members have responded to changes that require people to pay to share passwords.
It warned investors to expect some cancellations as it expands those measures, but said: "Longer term, paid sharing will ensure a bigger revenue base from which we can grow as we improve our service".
Netflix has estimated that more than 100 million households share passwords in breach of its official rules.