UK inflation dips but remains above 10%
Soaring prices for bread, cereal and chocolate meant the cost of living rose more than expected last month.
Inflation, which measures the rate of price rises, fell to 10.1% in the year to March from 10.4% in February.
It was widely expected to fall below 10%, but food prices remained stubbornly high, rising at their fastest rate in 45 years.
Falling inflation doesn't mean prices are falling, but just that the rate of prices rises is slowing.
Grant Fitzner, chief Economist for the Office for National Statistics, which provides the figures, said globally food prices were falling, but that had not yet led to price cuts.
"There's been some strong upward movement in food prices and you would expect to see that reflected in supermarkets but we're not there yet," he told BBC Radio 4's Today Programme.
When asked whether we might see double digit inflation sustained at least for another month with food prices continuing as they are, he said: "We're at 19.1% so it's possible. Germany saw their food prices up 22.3% and there's quite a number of European countries who've seen higher rises than the UK, so it is certainly within the realm of possibility but we don't forecast this."
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said the figures "reaffirm exactly why we must continue with our efforts to drive down inflation so we can ease pressure on families and businesses".
He added that the UK is "on track to do this", with the independent Office for Budget Responsibility predicting inflation will halve this year.