Forced prepay meter installations to be banned in homes of over-85s
- Published
The forcible instalment of prepayment energy meters in homes of customers over 85 will be banned under new rules from the regulator Ofgem.
Suppliers will also have to give customers more chances to clear their debts before making them switch.
It comes after debt agents for British Gas broke into some people's homes to fit meters, sparking an outcry.
Switching people onto prepayment meters without their consent has become more common as since energy prices went up.
Suppliers can do it by warrant or remotely via a customer's smart meter.
But campaigners say prepayment meters - which must be topped up - leave vulnerable customers at risk of running out of credit and losing access to light and heat.
Ofgem placed a temporary ban on all forcible installations after the Times newspaper exposed the practices at British Gas.
But the BBC understands that on Tuesday at 7am, the regulator will announce that all energy suppliers in England, Scotland and Wales have signed up to a code of conduct that sets out the practices they should adhere to when fitting the meters.
Under the rules, first reported by the Guardian, suppliers will now have to make at least 10 attempts to contact a customer - and conduct a "site welfare visit" before a prepayment meter is installed.
Representatives fitting them will also have to wear body cameras or audio equipment to make sure the rules are followed.
In addition:
- Suppliers will not be allowed to fit meters for customers over 85 or anyone with a terminal illness. Those with health conditions such as chronic bronchitis, emphysema and sickle cell disease, which could be worsened by living in a cold home, will also be exempt.
- Those forced onto a prepay meter - either by warrant or remotely - will be given £30 of credit initially to reduce the risk of them losing supply.
- Suppliers have also been told to identify where meters were wrongfully installed and to return the customer to their previous tariff and offer compensation.
Ofgem is expected to remind suppliers that forced installations are a last resort, the Guardian reported.
Its boss Jonathan Brearley will say he wants chief executives of energy suppliers to "treat their most vulnerable customers as they would want their own loved ones to be treated".