Ford launches hands-free driving on UK motorways
- Published
Ford drivers will legally be able to take their hands off the wheel after its BlueCruise technology has been approved in the UK.
Ministers have approved the "hands-off, eyes-on" technology for use on certain motorways.
It can control steering, acceleration and braking but a camera will monitor a driver's eyes so they stay on the road.
The technology will only be available for 2023 models of its electric Mustang Mach-E SUV at first.
It can also keep a safe distance from other cars and even bring them to a complete stop in traffic jams, although it is only offered on a subscription basis.
The first 90 days are included with the purchase of the £50,830 car but drivers will then have to sign up for a monthly subscription.
Deliveries of the new model started last month. It has a maximum speed of 80mph and uses both cameras and sensors to detect lane markings and speed signs, as well as the position and speed of other cars on the road.
Transport Minister Jesse Norman said that he was delighted the UK was at the "forefront of innovation", after it became the first European country to sign off on the technology.
"The latest advanced driver assistance systems make driving smoother and easier, but they can also help make roads safer by reducing scope for driver error."