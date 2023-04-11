CBI boss Tony Danker sacked over misconduct claims
- Published
The boss of one of the UK's largest business groups has been fired over complaints about his behaviour at work.
Tony Danker will leave the CBI following an investigation over his conduct towards a female employee.
Three other CBI employees have also been suspended "pending further investigation into a number of ongoing allegations", the group said.
The group is also "liaising with the police" and said it would "co-operate fully with any police investigations".
The BBC has approached Mr Danker, who stepped aside in March while the investigation into his conduct took place. He has so far not commented on his dismissal.
He previously apologised and said any "offence or anxiety" he caused was unintentional.
Last week, the Guardian newspaper reported sexual misconduct claims against CBI employees, including an allegation of rape at a summer boat party in 2019.
In its statement on Tuesday, the CBI said: "Tony Danker is dismissed with immediate effect following the independent investigation into specific complaints of workplace misconduct against him.
"The board wishes to make clear he is not the subject of any of the more recent allegations in The Guardian but has determined that his own conduct fell short of that expected of the director general."
The lobby group has postponed its public events and hired the law firm, Fox Williams, to conduct a separate investigation to the one into Mr Danker.
Government departments have also put their engagement with the CBI on hold.
In its statement, the CBI said that there had been "serious failings" in how it had handled sexual misconduct complaints and it would now begin a "root-and-branch review" of its culture and governance.
It said this would look at issues such as how employees raise concerns and processes for escalating complaints.
"It is already clear to all of us that there have been serious failings in how we have acted as an organisation. We must do better, and we must be better," it said.