US job creation slows but unemployment stays low
The jobs boom in the US cooled last month but the unemployment rate remained low, official figures show.
Employers added 236,000 jobs in March, close to expectations, as bars and restaurants led the hiring.
The number of new jobs created is below February but at 3.5%, the jobless rate remains near historic lows.
The data is being closely watched for signs of slowdown as the US central back raises borrowing costs to stabilise soaring prices.