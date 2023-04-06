Warning post-Brexit border checks could deter EU imports
New plans for post-Brexit border checks on goods coming into the UK will deter many EU suppliers and push up food prices, a trade body has said.
The government says its proposals will prevent delays by reducing the need for physical checks for many goods.
But the Cold Chain Federation said it was "deeply concerned" by the complex forms and costs involved to exporters.
The Cabinet Office said it was a "huge step forward for the safety, security and efficiency of our borders".
The plans - which have been delayed several times - are designed to introduce checks the UK is required to make under its Brexit trade agreement with the EU.
The government said under the new model there would be:
- Rigorous testing of animal and plant products to protect against diseases such as African swine fever and Xylella
- Checks carried out away from ports to avoid scenes witnessed at Dover last weekend
- One digital system allowing the customs and regulatory process to be streamlined via a "single trade window" allowing traders to submit information about goods
- A pilot trusted-trader scheme for frequent importers
- Health certificates for animal and plant products from the EU by 31 October.
But Shane Brennan, chief executive of the Cold Chain Federation, which represents chilled food traders, told the BBC's Today programme that the government had not followed through on promises of a regime to be "radically redesigned and rethought".
"Imagine you're a UK and EU food exporter of Parma ham or buffalo mozzarella. As of October you need to know more complex rules, find a local vet, pay them between €200-700 to fill in complex forms, find a specialist haulier, pay a customs agent and pay UK inspection charges of up to £42.
"A significant number of those types of exporters will choose not to do it," he said.
Mr Brennan said if the draft proposals went through as planned there would be a "painful realignment with significant short-term disruption" for the UK.
"Nothing in these plans is going to stop that from happening. We will get food from around the world but it will be more expensive, there will be less choice, it will be slower and more complicated to do."
Cabinet Office minister Baroness Neville-Rolfe said: "Our proposals strike a balance between giving consumers and businesses confidence while reducing the costs and friction for businesses, which in turn will help to grow the economy."
Ministers are encouraging businesses to prepare for the new regime ahead of the 31 October start date.