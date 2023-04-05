Royal Mail pay talks with union collapse
Talks to resolve a long-running row between Royal Mail and staff members over pay and conditions have collapsed.
Royal Mail says it is "deeply concerned" discussions concluded without agreement and claimed it made "substantial efforts" to reach a deal.
The Communication Workers Union said it was willing to continue negotiations.
Royal Mail said it remained "committed to reaching an agreement with the CWU" and said "not transforming" the company was "not an option".
The company said that it had increased its pay offer, offering 10% over three years plus a one-off payment.
Royal Mail said it also shifted on issues such as start times, profit shares for employees and allowances. The CWU said: "There has been progress in several areas and the union made it clear last night that we are willing to continue negotiations...to finalise an agreement."
Royal Mail has warned that a return to industrial action by the CWU could result in Royal Mail going into administration.
The company is concerned that further industrial action could lead to large customers - such as retailers - pulling multi-million-pound contracts.
The government would have to approve a move into administration. This could mean all of the Royal Mail business - including the universal service obligation to deliver to every address six days a week - and Parcel Force declared insolvent.
Royal Mail says the strikes have cost the company £200m in lost business and in covering striking staff.