Dover to stagger coaches to avoid Easter delays
Coaches due to leave Dover on Good Friday will be staggered over three days in a bid to avoid long delays.
The Port of Dover said a decision to spread the volume across Thursday, Friday and Saturday was made after talks with ferry operators.
Additional "temporary border control infrastructure" - consisting of a marquee - will also be installed.
The Confederation of Passenger Transport said ferry firms also needed to improve advance information.
Graham Vidler, chief executive of the CPT, the trade body for coach and bus companies, welcomed the changes but said: "We still need ferry operators to improve their passenger advance information and for the Port to introduce more coach priority measures.
The Port of Dover declared a critical incident last Friday, after long queues of traffic trying to board ferries built up.
Some coach passengers ended up waiting for more than 12 hours.
'Horrible'
The port said it was "acutely aware that last weekend was a horrible situation for many travellers, including the elderly and schoolchildren".
It said that making sure things were better this weekend was a priority.
Good Friday is expected to be the busiest day of the upcoming Easter weekend with sailings by DFDS, Irish Ferries and P&O Ferries.
The port said all three companies had been "working with their coach customers" to spread the volume of traffic.
The number of coaches travelling through the port is expected to be a third lower than last weekend.
It advised coach and car drivers not to arrive too early to avoid adding to queues and creating bottlenecks.
The Port of Dover also said the facilities "for processing coach passengers will also be temporarily expanded via a marquee installed in addition to the existing coach hall for departing passengers".
Mr Vidler said: "While the traffic this weekend through the port will be smoothed out with no limits on vehicles, coach operators will work with the ferry companies to adjust sailing times where that is possible."