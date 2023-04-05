Treasury steps back from CBI over misconduct claims
The Treasury has stopped engaging with the CBI business group until the outcome of an investigation into sexual misconduct allegations is completed.
The BBC understands the chancellor, along with ministers and officials, have "paused engagement" with the CBI.
The decision comes as the business lobby group faces a number of claims, including sexual assault.
It has hired a law firm to investigate the allegations and postponed its annual dinner.