Coach firms try Eurotunnel after Dover ferry delays
- Published
Eurotunnel has had a spike in enquiries from coach operators seeking to avoid a repeat of the weekend ferry delays at Dover.
It comes as ferry firms are in talks with port authorities after a critical incident was declared when travellers faced more than 12-hour waits.
However, Eurotunnel said it was unlikely to have availability as bookings were made in advance.
The government said new Brexit processes played a role in the queues.
Extra ferries laid on over the weekend were not enough to prevent the queues, some of which left schoolchildren in coaches overnight.
The cross-Channel rail operator said Easter was a "really busy time" but that its contacts had reported an increase in enquiries "over the last few days" as a result of what had happened in Dover.
Eurotunnel spokesman John Keefe said the service, which experienced no delays last weekend, was already running at maximum capacity.
"We have a limited number of trains and four is the maximum we can operate per hour. Also we have truck shuttles, Eurostar and freight trains. It's a very intense environment," he said.
The rise in enquiries comes as ferry companies take part in talks with the Port of Dover on how to regulate coach numbers ahead of a second wave of holidaymakers preparing to travel to France.
P&O Ferries, one of the three firms that sails from Dover along with DFDS and Irish Ferries, said the discussions were "ongoing and dynamic".
"We're working as closely as possible to minimise disruption and working through a number of options," a P&O spokesman said.
There was no comment about reports of plans to cap the number of coaches going through the port at traditionally busy times, such as school holidays.
The Confederation of Passenger Transport, the trade body which represents coach companies, said it had approached the Port of Dover about taking part in the talks but received no response.
"We did flag this problem in February and Maundy Thursday [6 April] is traditionally a busy day for coach travel," a spokesman said.
The Department for Transport said it remained in "close contact" with all parties regarding the delays but would not say if it was taking part in the talks.
The Port of Dover said it would be releasing a statement in the "coming days".
The BBC has approached Irish Ferries and DFDS for comment.