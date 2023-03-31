House prices see biggest annual fall since 2009
House prices fell at their fastest annual pace for 14 years in March, according to the latest figures from the Nationwide.
The lender said prices were down 3.1% compared with a year earlier, the largest annual decline since July 2009.
The Nationwide said the housing market reached a "turning point" last year after the financial market turbulence which followed the mini-budget.
Since then, "activity has remained subdued", it added.
"It will be hard for the market to regain much momentum in the near term since consumer confidence remains weak and household budgets remain under pressure from high inflation," said Robert Gardner, Nationwide's chief economist.