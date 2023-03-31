UK economy grew at the end of last year
The UK economy performed better than previously estimated at the end of last year, revised official figures show.
It was previously thought the economy had not grown between October and December, but new Office for National Statistics data shows it grew by 0.1%.
The ONS said telecommunications, construction and manufacturing had all fared better than initially thought.
It also said household finances had been helped by the government's energy bill support scheme.