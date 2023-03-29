Next says prices to rise by less than expected this year
- Published
High Street retailer Next has said it will put up its prices by less than expected this year.
It said it now expected prices to rise by 7% in the spring and summer of 2023, and 3% in the autumn and winter - slightly less than the increases it warned of in January.
The retailer credited falling shipping and production costs for the change.
It came as Next reported a 5.7% rise in pre-tax profits to £870.4m for the year to January.
On Tuesday, the retailer also announced it would buy the Cath Kidston fashion brand for £8.5m, but not its shops.
Next has about 500 stores and trades online. It is often considered a good indicator of how the British High Street is doing.
The retailer had already put up its prices in 2022, blaming rising production costs and a weaker pound.
And in January it said prices would have to rise again by 8% this spring and summer, and by a further 6% this autumn.
Despite the strong results, Next said it predicted 2023 would be bumpy, with sales and profits falling due to high wage and energy costs.
Inflation - the rate at which prices rise - has soared in the last year, putting households and businesses under pressure.
The Bank of England expects annual inflation to fall to under 3% by the end of the year, as energy and food costs come down. However, last month there was a surprise jump to 10.4% from 10.1% in January.
Governor Andrew Bailey urged businesses not to put up prices faster than inflation, warning it would drive up the cost of living even further.
"I would say to people who are setting prices - please understand, if we get inflation embedded, interest rates will have to go up further and higher inflation really benefits nobody," Andrew Bailey told the BBC's Today programme.
The Bank of England has put up interest rates 11 times since December 2021 to try to control rising prices.