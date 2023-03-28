Rent prices: How much have they gone up in your area?
Rents for new lets have increased by 11.1% in January 2023 compared to the same month a year before.
This figure varies greatly across the UK, with London rents increasing by 15.2%, while those in Northern Ireland increased by 5.7%.
Use the tool below to see what the average prices are in your area and how they've increased in the past four years.
About the data
The data comes from Zoopla's property listings, adjusted to reflect differences between asking and actual rents.
The average rent figures shown are based on the median of one, two, three and four-bedroom homes for each month January, adjusted to reflect the mix of private rented homes in each area.