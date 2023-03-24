Banks shares hit as investor nerves return
- Published
Bank shares across Europe have fallen sharply as worries over the financial strength of the sector return.
Shares in Germany's Deutsche Bank saw the biggest fall, dropping 13%, and there was also a sharp jump in the cost of insuring against losses on its debt.
Investors have already been spooked by the collapse of two US banks and the rushed takeover of Swiss giant Credit Suisse by its rival UBS.
Stock markets in London, Germany and France were all lower.
Other banks to see hefty share falls included Germany's Commerzbank, down 8%, and France's Societe Generale, which fell 7%.
In the UK, Barclays and NatWest were both down by about 6%.