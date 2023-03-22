Amazon increases starting pay for UK workers again
Amazon is increasing pay for its British workers again as it struggles to recruit amid a labour shortage.
The online shopping giant said that from April, its minimum starting wage will rise to between £11 and £12 an hour, depending on location.
It comes a week after Amazon staff in Coventry went on strike demanding higher wages.
Companies including Costa Coffee and Tesco have also put up pay recently as they battle to attract staff.
Amazon's latest pay rise will boost wages for new workers by up to 50p an hour across the country. The company said this amounted to a 10% increase in seven months.
However, the GMB union, which represents Amazon workers in Coventry, called the pay rise "an insult".
Senior organiser Amanda Gearing said that in response "we will be consulting over the next few days and announcing a new wave of action".