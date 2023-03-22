Amazon increases starting pay for UK workers again
- Published
Amazon is increasing pay for its British workers again as it struggles to recruit amid a labour shortage.
The online shopping giant said that from April, its minimum starting wage will rise up to 50p to between £11 and £12 an hour, depending on location.
It comes a week after Amazon staff in Coventry went on strike demanding higher wages that kept pace with the soaring cost of living.
Companies including Costa Coffee and Tesco have also put up pay recently.
Amazon's latest increase will take effect as a new national living wage rate comes in. It is set to rise 9.7% to £10.42 per hour for people over 23.
An Amazon spokesperson said: "We regularly review our pay to ensure we offer competitive wages."