Inflation in surprise jump to 10.4% in February
- Published
The cost of living unexpectedly increased last month after three consecutive months of easing, driven by dining out and food price rises.
Inflation, which measures the increase in the price of something over time, jumped to 10.4% in the year to February from 10.1% in January.
Food costs rose at their fastest rate for 45 years with higher costs for some salads and vegetables in particular.
The prices rises come after shortages were seen in supermarkets.
Tomatoes, peppers and cucumbers were among certain vegetables that were in scarce supply, largely because of extreme weather affecting harvests in Spain and North Africa.
Shortages were also compounded by high energy prices impacting UK growers, as well as issues with supply chains.
The price of alcohol in pubs and restaurants also drove inflation to jump last month following discounting in January, the Office for National Statistics, which publishes the results, said.
Grant Fitzner, chief economist for the ONS, said higher food prices for February was "no real surprise", but added "what people hadn't been expecting is first that we've seen an increase in the price of alcohol in pubs and restaurants in February after some discounting".
"We also saw higher clothing prices, particularly for children and women's clothing," he added.