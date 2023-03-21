Tesco to cut the value of Clubcard rewards scheme
Tesco has announced it is cutting value of its Clubcard rewards scheme.
From 14 June, Clubcard points will be worth twice their value when customers cash them in, rather than three times as they are now.
The scheme enables shoppers to collect points for money spent at Tesco and exchange them for vouchers which can be used in store or for restaurant meals and day trips.
Sainsbury's and Boots also cut the value of loyalty schemes recently.
Some Tesco customers reacted with disappointment to the grocer's announcement, pointing out it came as supermarket prices were rising.
One woman tweeted Tesco that its Clubcard scheme had "kept me shopping with you but now with your prices soaring and the announcement about the points changes I'll be looking elsewhere".
"I bet a lot will do the same. It really helped us all out. Disappointed in you Tesco," she added.
Another said: "Please explain to me how reducing the Clubcard rewards from x3 to x2 is justifiable, when the former is the main reason most people incl. myself have a Clubcard in the first place??
"Reducing it down to x2 makes the rewards pretty redundant tbh [to be honest], hardly a reward at all."
In a message to customers, Tesco's chief customer officer Alessandra Bellini said the move would "make sure we can continue to provide you with a wide range of exciting rewards, whilst keeping our product prices low".
She also said the company was extending the time period that Clubcard rewards would be valid for to 12 months, rather than six in order for shoppers to use points at the higher value before the changes come in.
The grocer first introduced Clubcard in 1995 and within a year, customers were spending 28% more in its stores. The popular scheme enables points to be spent at the likes of Pizza Express, Legoland and Alton Towers.
When Tesco last changed its loyalty scheme, dropping the value of some rewards and raising others, customers responded angrily to the move which was implemented immediately.
The grocer is not the only retailer to have made its rewards scheme less generous recently.
From May, Boot's Advantage Card holders will get 25% less for every £1 they spend in store, earning 3p rather than 4p.
In November, Sainsbury's Bank cut the amount of Nectar points customers could earn by 75%, from two points for every £1 spent, to one point for every £2.