Rishi Sunak says UK banks safe as investors remain wary

In the UK, that means £85,000 per person, per institution is protected (or £170,000 in a joint account). So, if you have £85,000 in one bank, and another £85,000 in a separately licensed bank, then it is all safe if both went bust, under the Financial Services Compensation Scheme. There is also a higher temporary limit of £1m for six months, if you get a sudden influx of funds, such as an inheritance.