Aldi raises pay as businesses battle for staff

By Jemma Dempsey
BBC News

Aldi has given its staff a further pay rise, joining other companies who have boosted wages because of a labour shortage.

The supermarket group will lift starting pay to £11.40 an hour nationally and to £12.85 in Greater London.

Depending on length of service, some staff could secure rates of up to £13.15 an hour.

Earlier this month, Pret a Manger gave staff their third pay rise in a year.

Aldi said that 28,000 employees will benefit from the increase.

