Ann Summers boss Jacqueline Gold dies aged 62
Jacqueline Gold, who transformed the lingerie and sex toy chain Ann Summers and was a champion of women in business, has died aged 62.
Her family said she died on Thursday evening after seven years of treatment for breast cancer.
Ms Gold expanded Ann Summers from a firm with four backstreet shops into a multi-million pound business.
She was made a CBE in 2016 for services to entrepreneurship, women in business and social enterprise.
Ms Gold's family said: "It is with unspeakable sadness that Ann Summers confirm our amazing executive chair Jacqueline Gold CBE passed away yesterday evening with her husband Dan, daughter Scarlett, sister Vanessa, and brother-in-law Nick, by her side.
"She was... an activist for women in business, and championed female entrepreneurs with the ambition to better the working environment for women," the statement added.
Her death comes just two months after her father, David Gold, who was joint-chairman of West Ham United, died at the age of 86.
Her sister Vanessa, who is chief executive at Ann Summers, said: "She was a trailblazer, a visionary, and the most incredible woman, all of which makes this news that much harder to bear."
Ms Gold first joined her family's firm as an intern, but transformed the Ann Summers brand by making it more female-friendly.
But she told the BBC that when she first proposed this approach to the company's all-male directors it wasn't well received.
"One board member threw down his pen and said 'this isn't going to work, women aren't interested in sex'," she said.
She also set up a new Tupperware-style party service solely for women, which proved an immediate hit.
The increase in sales that her approach generated led to expansion of the company's High Street stores, with it now having 88 across the UK and Ireland.
The revamped stores were brightly lit and again targeted at women, with the aim of distinguishing them from the traditional image of backstreet sex shops.
As well as running the business, Ms Gold mentored other female entrepreneurs and lobbied the government to help improve gender equality in business.