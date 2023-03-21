Just Eat: Takeaway firm to cut 1,900 jobs in UK
Takeaway delivery firm Just Eat is to cut 1,870 jobs in the UK after a slowdown in sales.
The firm said it would stop employing its own couriers and only use freelance ones, resulting in 1,700 job losses. 170 operational roles will also go.
The drivers and riders affected have been given six weeks' notice.
It comes after the company saw a 9% slump in customer numbers last year as Covid rules eased and diners returned to pubs and restaurants.
A spokeswoman for Just Eat said the restructure would improve efficiency and have no impact on its services.
"As part of this process we have proposed to transition away from the worker model for couriers, which is a small part of our overall delivery operations - running in certain parts of six UK cities," she said.
Gig economy
The couriers affected work for Just Eat's "Scoober" service and are full employees of the company, getting paid a fixed hourly rate, an uncapped bonus and receiving other benefits.
Just Eat has been a prominent supporter of plans in Europe to make its couriers full employees. But it uses freelance drivers and riders to deliver more than 90% of its meals in Britain.
The firm, which is the largest online takeaway ordering and delivery company in Europe, has said using employees rather than gig economy workers in the UK puts it at a competitive disadvantage.
Competitors including Deliveroo and Uber use the "self employed" or "contractor" model.