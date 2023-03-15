Strikes Update: How Thursday 16 March's strikes affect you
Disruption for pupils and parents continues on Thursday, on day two of a 48-hour walkout by some teachers in England. There will also be reduced rail services across 18 train companies.
Wednesday saw strikes by junior doctors in England, up to 150,000 civil servants across 100 government departments and agencies, and on the London Underground.
Teachers
Members of the National Education Union (NEU) in England will continue their two-day strike on Thursday - part of an ongoing dispute over pay and funding.
Many schools - more than half on previous strike dates - will be closed or have restricted attendance.
Sixth-form colleges will also be affected.
Parents are advised by the Department for Education (DfE) to send children to school unless school leaders have said otherwise.
No further industrial action is currently planned in Scotland, Wales or Northern Ireland.
You can read more here about why teachers are striking.
Rail disruption
Members of the RMT union working at 18 train companies are striking over pay, job cuts and changes to terms and conditions.
They will also walkout this Saturday 18 March - and also on 30 March and 1 April, which is the start of the Easter school holidays for many.
There will be reduced services - and no trains at all in some places.
Network Rail, which manages the tracks, advises passengers to check train-operating company websites before setting out.
It also warns of possible next-day disruption because of the knock-on impact on shift patterns.
Routes in England will be worst hit - but some services which run into Scotland and Wales are also likely to be hit.
The affected companies are:
- Avanti West Coast
- Chiltern Railways
- CrossCountry
- East Midlands Railway
- Gatwick Express
- Greater Anglia (including Stansted Express)
- Great Northern
- Great Western Railway
- LNER
- London Northwestern Railway
- Northern
- Southern
- Southeastern
- South Western Railway
- Thameslink
- TransPennine Express
- West Midlands Railway
On the London Underground - following Wednesday's walkout by RMT and Aslef union members - Thursday's services are expected to start later than normal.
Transport for London (TfL) also says Thursday's national rail strike action will have an impact on the Overground, Elizabeth Line and some parts of the Bakerloo and District lines through Thursday and into Friday morning.
Read more about the rail strikes here or about why some TfL staff are striking.
University staff
Tens of thousands of staff at 150 universities across the UK - including academics, librarians, technicians, security and catering workers - begin five days of strikes on Thursday.
Members of the University and College Union (UCU) are also walking out this Friday - and Monday to Wednesday next week.
The strikes have caused "low and isolated" levels of disruption to students, according to the Universities and College Employers Association (UCEA).
Some universities - says Universities UK (UUK), which represents 140 institutions - have extended coursework deadlines and rescheduled teaching.
The UCU action is over pay and working conditions and also pension cuts - but staff are only striking over both issues at 62 universities.
You can read the full list of affected sites here. Or take a look at our article on what the walkouts are all about.
BBC local services
Members of the National Union of Journalists at BBC sites across England are in the middle of a 24-hour walkout - finishing at 11:00 on Thursday.
BBC local radio, regional television and digital services are being disrupted.
The strike is because of plans to merge some local radio programmes.
