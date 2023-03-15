How Wednesday's strikes affect you
- Published
When Chancellor Jeremy Hunt stands up in parliament to deliver his Budget at lunchtime on Wednesday, he might well hear a crowd of protesters heading in his direction.
Making their way down Whitehall are likely to be thousands of teachers and other public sector workers all calling for pay rises.
Just over the river from the House of Commons, junior doctors will be standing on picket lines.
Teachers are striking on Wednesday and Thursday in England - their action in Wales was called off following a revised offer from the Welsh government. University staff are walking out on those days too.
Wednesday also sees industrial action by London Underground drivers and the biggest strike by civil servants so far with as many as 150,000 taking part.
It is not likely to affect the delivery of the Budget though as it doesn't involve some of the higher paid mandarins at the Treasury.
But pick up the phone to an HMRC call centre and it might take them a while to answer. In all, over 400,000 public sector employees are taking action.