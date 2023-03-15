UK economy to do better than expected, says Hunt
The UK is expected to avoid a recession this year, according to the government's independent forecaster.
The prediction from the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) came as Chancellor Jeremy Hunt set out the government's growth plans in the Budget.
A recession is usually defined as when the economy shrinks for two three-month periods - or quarters - in a row.
The OBR also said inflation would more than halve to 2.9% by the end of 2023.
Inflation - the rate at which prices are rising - is currently in double digits, driven by soaring food and energy prices.
In a growing economy, the value of the goods and services that the country produces - measured by gross domestic product (GDP) - increases each quarter.
It is a sign that people are doing more work and, on average, getting a little bit richer.
But sometimes the level of GDP falls, and that is a sign that the economy is doing badly.
The OBR said the economy was still likely to shrink this year, but by less than it previously thought.
It now expects GDP to fall by 0.2% in 2023, having predicted a 1.4% drop six months ago.
"After this year the UK economy will grow in every single year of the forecast period: by 1.8% in 2024; 2.5% in 2025; 2.1% in 2026; and 1.9% in 2027," Mr Hunt said.