Budget to boost lifetime allowance for pension savings
Jeremy Hunt will use his Budget to boost the lifetime allowance for pension savings of up to £1.8m a year to encourage people to keep working.
The Chancellor could also increase the £40,000 annual cap on tax-free contributions to pensions.
It is expected millions could benefit from the rise - which would address government concerns that people earning higher wages retire earlier, particularly doctors and consultants.
The Treasury said it will not comment.
Currently, the so-called lifetime allowance - the amount you can accumulate in your pension pot before extra tax charges - is £1.07m.
Mr Hunt will outline his Spring Budget to Parliament on Wednesday.
UK economic growth has flatlined in recent months and the Bank of England expects the UK to enter a recession this year. Many industries have struggled to recruit workers, though job vacancies are falling.
The government has been considering plans to coax retired middle-aged workers back into jobs to try to boost the economy, with reports older workers could be offered a "midlife MoT" to assess finances and opportunities for work.