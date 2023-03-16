John Lewis axes staff bonus again as losses surge
John Lewis has axed its staff bonus for a second time after losses grew during a " very tough year".
The department store firm, which also owns Waitrose supermarkets, reported a £234m pre-tax loss.
Dame Sharon White, chair of the company, said that while it attracted more customers they had spent less.
She said the higher loss meant the firm could not hand out a bonus this year - the second time since it began the scheme in 1953.
Dame Sharon also hinted that the firm may have to reduce staff numbers, or "partners" as they are known at the company.
"As we need to become more efficient and productive, that will have an impact on our number of partners."