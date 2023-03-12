Silicon Valley Bank: Offer made for UK arm of failed US lender
An offer has been made for the UK arm of Silicon Valley Bank after it collapsed into administration, putting customer deposits at risk.
A consortium of investors led by The Bank of London, a clearing bank, has submitted a formal bid to the Treasury.
The government said it has been working "at pace" on a plan to prevent UK tech firms caught in the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank from running out of cash.
Others including Barclays are said to be mulling bids for the failed lender.
As a clearing bank, the Bank of London does not lend and holds all of its deposits with the Bank of England.
Group chief executive Anthony Watson said: "Silicon Valley Bank cannot be allowed to fail given the vital community it serves.
"This is a unique opportunity to ensure the UK has a more diversified banking sector, whilst allowing continuity of service to SVB's UK client base."
SVB, which focuses on lending to technology companies, was shut down by US regulators on Friday in what was the largest failure of a US bank since 2008.
The bank's UK subsidiary will be put into insolvency from Sunday evening.
There have been warnings UK firms could start to run into problems on Monday without intervention.
The Treasury has been seeking a buyer for SVB UK as it seeks to "minimise damage to some of our most promising companies in the UK".
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt and Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey "were up late last night" and have been "working through the weekend to come up with a solution" to the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank UK, Mr Hunt told the BBC's Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg programme.