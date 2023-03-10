US jobs growth remains strong despite rate rises
Jobs growth in the US remained strong last month, as the world's largest economy continued to defy expectations of a slowdown.
Employers added 311,000 jobs in February, more than expected, with bars and restaurants driving the gains.
The unemployment rate edged higher, to 3.6%, from 3.4% in January, which had been the lowest rate since 1969.
The US central bank is trying to cool the economy to ease the pressures pushing up prices.
But the jobs market has been resilient, even as the bank raises interest rates to the highest levels since 2007.
"Until jobs reports reflect reduced demand within the economy, officials are likely to decide that the inflation rate is running hot and needs to be cooled further," said Richard Flynn, managing director at Charles Schwab UK.