Food fraud probe into beef falsely labelled as British
- Published
The National Food Crime Unit (NFCU) is investigating potential food fraud involving pre-packed meat which was labelled as British but came from South America and Europe.
A retailer in the UK has been forced to remove products from its shelves.
The unit has declined to name the retailer or the supplier of the meat.
Andrew Quinn, deputy chief of the NFCU, said it was not food safety issue but a matter of food fraud, which it takes very seriously.
The products include pre-packed meat and deli products.
Mr Quinn said: "The retailer was notified on the same day that we took action against the food business suspected of the fraud and immediately removed all affected products from their shelves.
"The retailer continues to work closely and cooperatively with the NFCU investigation to progress the case against the supplier. This is not a food safety issue but a matter of food fraud."