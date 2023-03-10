UK economy rebounds in January
- Published
The UK economy grew by 0.3% in January, according to official figures, as children returned to school and postal strikes ended.
Gross domestic product - a key measure all the activity of companies, governments and individuals - bounced back from a sharp fall in December.
Growth was fuelled by school attendance after more parents pulled children out of school at the end of 2022.
The data comes ahead of the Budget next Wednesday.
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt will outline the government's plan to boost UK economic growth.
Darren Morgan, director of economic statistics at the Office for National Statistics (ONS), said: "The economy partially bounced back from the large fall seen in December.
"The main drivers of January's growth were the return of children to classrooms, following unusually high absences in the run-up to Christmas, the Premier League clubs returned to a full schedule after the end of the World Cup and private health providers also had a strong month.
"Postal services also partially recovered from the effects of December's strikes."