Rail strikes planned in March and April suspended

RMT strikers on the picket line at London Euston in 2023Getty Images

Planned rail strikes in March and April have been called off.

Union members for 14 train companies, including train guards, were set to walk out on 30 March and 1 April.

The Rail Delivery Group (RDG) - which represents train companies - said it was now focused on "working constructively towards a settlement to this dispute."

The breakthrough comes days after RMT members at Network Rail voted to accept a pay deal.

The RDG said it was a "welcome step" by the RMT union leaders to call off the planned action.

"We are now jointly focused on working constructively towards a settlement to this dispute, which will mean we can do what we have always wanted to do - give our people a pay rise and help secure the long-term future of the railway", a RDG spokesperson said.

The RMT said the proposal tabled by the RDG could lead to a resolution to the national rail dispute.

Related Topics

More on this story