Rail strikes planned in March and April suspended
- Published
Planned rail strikes in March and April have been called off.
Union members for 14 train companies, including train guards, were set to walk out on 30 March and 1 April.
The Rail Delivery Group (RDG) - which represents train companies - said it was now focused on "working constructively towards a settlement to this dispute."
The breakthrough comes days after RMT members at Network Rail voted to accept a pay deal.
The RDG said it was a "welcome step" by the RMT union leaders to call off the planned action.
"We are now jointly focused on working constructively towards a settlement to this dispute, which will mean we can do what we have always wanted to do - give our people a pay rise and help secure the long-term future of the railway", a RDG spokesperson said.
The RMT said the proposal tabled by the RDG could lead to a resolution to the national rail dispute.