RMT members suspend strike action at Network Rail
- Published
The RMT union has suspended all industrial action at Network Rail after receiving a new pay offer.
Members at the organisation, which employs maintenance workers and signallers, were due to walk out on 16 March alongside train company staff.
If workers employed by train companies do take part in strikes from16 March, there will still be disruption.
But the impact is likely to be less extensive than if Network Rail were also on strike.
An RMT spokesperson said: "The RMT National Executive Committee has taken the decision to suspend all industrial action on Network Rail following receipt of a new offer from the employer. Further updates will be given on all aspects of the national rail dispute in the coming days."
Network Rail chief executive Andrew Haines said: "We are relieved for our people, passengers and freight customers that industrial action in Network Rail has now been suspended. We look forward to further information on plans for a referendum."