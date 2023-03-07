Delays on journeys to and from France due to strikes
People travelling to France have been warned to expect disruption on Tuesday due to strikes over pension reforms.
Flights, ferry crossings and rail services are set to be affected, with companies such as Eurostar and P&O Ferries warning of delays.
Unions are staging a general strike in France over proposed pension changes, which include raising the retirement age from 62 to 64.
It's the sixth big strike since January and protests are planned in Paris.
With the French government showing no sign of backing down on its pension plan, one union leader has warned of escalation and "bringing the country to its knees", with calls to extend the strikes to key sectors like power generation and gas terminals.
Most industries including travel will be hit by the walkouts. A majority of train and metro services have been cancelled, and schools will be closed.
Eurostar said it would be running a reduced timetable on Tuesday and Wednesday and urged passengers to check if their train had been cancelled before travelling.
P&O Ferries said it was sailing between Dover and Calais "with some disruption" to services.
"We anticipate this to be the case for the rest of the day," it said in a Twitter post.
According to an opinion poll by French survey group Elabe, the majority of citizens back the ongoing strikes against President Emmanuel Macron's pension reforms.
Mr Macron has called the reform "essential" because of deficits forecast for France's pension system over the next 25 years.
Neighbouring European economies have already raised the retirement age to 65 or above to reflect longer life expectancy.