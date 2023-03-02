WH Smith staff data hit by cyber attack
- Published
High Street retailer WH Smith says some of its staff data has been the target of a cyber attack.
It said the move had led to the access to some company data, including that concerning current and former employees.
However, Its website, customer accounts and customer databases are not affected, the firm said.
WH Smith said it had launched an investigation and told the relevant authorities of the incident.
"WH Smith takes the issue of cyber security extremely seriously and investigations into the incident are ongoing," it said.
"We are notifying all affected colleagues and have put measures in place to support them.
It added: "There has been no impact on the trading activities of the group. Our website, customer accounts and underlying customer databases are on separate systems that are unaffected by this incident."