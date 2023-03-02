Seed sales jump as fruit and veg shortage continues
- Published
Demand for vegetable seeds has "rocketed" as supermarkets continue to limit sales of some fresh produce.
The Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) said seed sales across its retail outlets had risen 20% in February compared to the same month last year.
Separately Mr Fothergill's Seeds said online sales had jumped by nearly 50% last month.
Stores are limiting tomatoes, cucumbers and peppers but the RHS said many potato suppliers had already sold out.
Recent bad weather in Spain and North Africa, along with complex supply chains, have been blamed for empty shelves in UK supermarkets.
Wholesalers and importers the BBC has spoken to suggested the UK may also be suffering because of lower domestic production, as well as a price-sensitive market.
Former environment minister George Eustice claimed the shortages would last three to four weeks but some growers said supply problems could last until May.
Mike Burks, managing director of the Dorset and Somerset-based Gardens Group, said customers were instead coming to them: "Over the last couple of weeks sales of veg seeds have rocketed," he said.
"Potatoes, peas, beans. Also tomatoes, cucumbers and peppers as well as lettuce and other salad crops. Brassicas such as cabbage, cauliflower, broccoli and kale have done well too. It's across the board"
Staff were also being asked for tomato plants but "it was way too early for that", Mr Burks said.
Sales of compost, seed trays, propagators and pots had also shown double digit increases. With the trend to smaller gardens many people were growing on patios and window boxes, he added.
RHS director of horticulture, Tim Upson, said since the start of the pandemic there had been a "big trend" of people growing their own food.
"This is likely to increase as a reaction to the national fruit and vegetable shortages as well as people looking for different ways to save money to keep up with the cost of living," he said.
Based on sales last year the RHS predicted that chard, salad leaves, tomatoes, garlic, and squash would be among the most popular vegetables to grow in 2023.
Nicky Berry tried growing vegetables during Covid but "it was a bit of a disaster".
The mother of five has just spent £250 on equipment, including a polytunnel, to set up a vegetable garden at her home in Poole, Dorset.
"I saw all the empty shelves in the supermarket and thought I'd do it properly this time," she said.
The 44-year-old has bought a variety of seeds and intends to plant them with her youngest son, 12, who has ADHD and autism.
"It's a nice bit of bonding and it does taste better, so I see it as a bonus," she added.