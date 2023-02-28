Sainsbury's to axe Argos depots with 1,400 jobs hit
Sainsbury's is planning to close two Argos depots over the next three years in a move that will impact more than 1,400 jobs.
The supermarket giant aims to shut its Argos warehouse in Basildon, Essex, and a depot in Heywood, Greater Manchester by 2026.
Both Sainsbury's staff and those who work for an outsourced contractor will be affected, it said.
The firm is integrating its Sainsbury's and Argos operations to cut costs.
It also said it would close its Milton Keynes office in response to flexible working across the group, but stressed no jobs would be impacted by the decision.