Sainsbury's to axe Argos depots with 1,400 jobs hit
Sainsbury's is planning to close two Argos depots over the next three years in a move that will impact more than 1,400 jobs.
The supermarket giant aims to shut its Argos warehouse in Basildon, Essex, and a depot in Heywood, Greater Manchester by 2026.
Both Sainsbury's staff and those who work for an outsourced contractor will be affected, it said.
It has been integrating its Sainsbury's and Argos operations to cut costs.
The grocer also said it would close its Milton Keynes office in response to flexible working across the group, but stressed no jobs would be impacted by the decision.
However, it also announced that its three remaining Habitat showrooms will close later this year as it plans to launch a replacement digital showroom, which will see a small number of workers affected.
Sainsbury's chief executive Simon Roberts said it was a "difficult" decision but the business needed to become "simpler, more efficient and more effective for customers".
"We understand that this will be an unsettling time for affected colleagues, and we will support them however we can throughout this process."