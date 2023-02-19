Strikes update: How Monday 20 February’s walkouts will affect you
- Published
Strikes by health workers in England and Wales are set to intensify over the coming weeks. More NHS staff, at more trusts, are joining the dispute.
On Monday, ambulance workers are walking out of the ambulance trust in Wales and seven of the ten ambulance trusts in England.
Two unions are involved - Unite and the GMB. Members of Unite will then continue their ambulance strike in Wales on Tuesday and Wednesday.
In Scotland, where all health strikes are suspended, a new pay offer of 14% over two years is now on the table.
The strike by Border Force officials at Dover, Calais, Dunkirk and the Coquelles Channel Tunnel Terminal lasts until Monday morning - it's expected to end at around 07:00 GMT. The Home Office is warning travellers to expect disruption.
You can read more or watch this report about why people are taking strike action, and below you can find information on how it could affect you.
Which ambulance staff are striking?
Ambulance staff in the Unite and GMB unions in Wales and several regions of England are striking on Monday.
The strike affects calls that are not life-threatening only and people are advised to call 999 in an emergency.
Ambulances will still be sent to the most life-threatening calls - known as Category 1, which includes cardiac arrests.
Patients that need time-critical treatment, such as kidney or cancer care, will also be transported.
Less urgent calls - known as Category 2, which includes some strokes and major burns - might have to wait longer than usual for an ambulance.
The NHS advice is:
- Call 999 If you are seriously ill or injured, or your life is in danger
- For all other healthcare needs, contact the 111 helpline, your local GP or pharmacy
- Attend appointments as planned. The NHS has said it will contact anyone whose appointment has to be rescheduled due to the strike
Border Force strikes
On Monday, Border Force staff are ending their four-day strike at around 07:00 GMT.
The strike only affects international inbound travel to the UK, and there could be knock-on disruption after the strike ends.
The PCS union expected 1,000 of its members at the ports of Calais, Dunkirk and Dover, and the Coquelles Channel Tunnel Terminal, to walk out over the four days.
Military personnel and civil servants have been trained to step in and carry out border checks, although military personnel will not be going to France.
Nevertheless, the government said people should prepare their families for longer waiting times at border control.
People should use e-gates where possible, and check with operators before travelling, it said.
